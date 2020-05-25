India News | Maha Governor Greets People on Eve of Ramzan Eid

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday greeted people of Maharashtra on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr and also appealed to them to stay indoors.

"Eid Mubarak to all citizens of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters. The holy month ofRamzanattaches utmost importance of fasting, prayers and charity," he said.

The governor said the challenge posed by the coronavirus disease has underscored the importance of charity.

"I appeal to the people to celebrate Eid by staying at home and observing all government guidelines. May Eid-Ul-Fitr bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all," he said.

