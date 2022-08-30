Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition of paintings by chairman of Lokmat Media and former MP Vijay Darda at Jehangir Art Gallery here.

Koshyari inaugurated the exhibition titled "Four Stories" in the presence of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, Swami Nityanand, DGP Rajnish Seth, actor Jackie Shroff among other dignitaries.

The exhibition also showcases the paintings of three other artists — Jayashree Bhalla, Bina Thakrar and ace photographer and artist Rachana Darda.

The governor announced the purchase of four paintings by all the participating artists on the occasion.

The exhibition will remain open till September 5 and the proceeds will be donated for furthering social causes.

