Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday slammed the Eknath Shinde government for not taking a decision on cotton prices in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Adani Group Takes Control of NDTV, Buys Promoters’ Stake at 17% Premium to Open Offer Price, Prannoy and Radhika Roy Resign.

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council was speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Sabha complex on the last day of the winter session.

Also Read | National Judicial Database Says 63 Lakh Cases Considered Delayed Due to Non-Availability of Counsels, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

"Cotton prices have fallen from Rs 14,000 to Rs 7,000 (per quintal) but the state government did not take a decision on it to provide relief to farmers. The government is not serious about crop insurance either and did not reply to queries raised on it (in the House). Farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada did not get relief," he said.

The state government was also evasive on issues like insult to icons of Maharashtra as well as the border row with Karnataka, he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)