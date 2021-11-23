Aurangabad, Nov 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government plans to construct 5,000 kilometres of access-controlled roads in the state and a consultant to study the region-wise benefits has been appointed, state PWD minister Eknath Shinde said here on Tuesday.

These greenfield roads will bring about savings in time and fuel, he said, adding that a detailed project report would be made after a study of the benefits.

He said the Nagpur to Shirdi stretch of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be completed by the end of this year or January next year, and the remaining part would be completed in a year after that.

