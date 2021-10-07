Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra will undertake a special vaccination drive against coronavirus from October 8 to 14, with a target of inoculating 15 lakh people everyday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Also Read | UP Govt Sets Up One-Man Judicial Commission to Probe Lakhimpur Kheri Incident.

The 'Mission Kawach Kundal' is being undertaken as the Centre has set a target to inoculate 100 crore people by October 15, Tope told reporters, adding that Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a discussion with him over this on Wednesday.

Also Read | Reliance Retail to Launch 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in India.

Tope said Mandaviya told him that Maharashtra should play a greater role in this initiative and also assured him that there will be no shortage of vaccines for the state.

“We will launch 'Mission Kawach Kundal' from October 8 to 14 under which we plan to vaccinate 15 lakh people everyday,” he said.

According to the CoWIN app, till Thursday noon, over 92.85 crore doses were administered. Maharashtra has so far inoculated 8.54 crore people.

Tope said the state had achieved the target of inoculating 15.16 lakh people in a day in the past.

He said the state's target is to inoculate 9.15 crore people (eligible for taking vaccine in the state). Of them, six crore people have been administered the first dose, he said, adding that 3.20 crore people are yet to receive the first jab.

“If these 3.20 crore are given the first dose, then everyone aged 18 and above will be vaccinated,” he said.

The minister said so far, 2.5 crore people have been given the second dose of vaccine.

“If the first dose is prioritised, then the fear of the third wave (of COVID-19) will be minimised. The severity will be less and ICU and oxygen demand will be under control and deaths could be averted,” Tope said.

Ahead of the special inoculation drive, meetings with district administration were undertaken to assess any shortcomings that could be addressed.

The minister said steps will be taken to mobilise people to get vaccinated. Religious and social leaders, NGOs and social organisations will also be roped-in for this, he added.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 2,876 new coronavirus cases, which raised the state's tally of infections to 65,67,791, while 90 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,39,362, as per the state health department.

Besides, 2,763 patients recovered on Wednesday, raising the count of recoveries to 63,91,662, leaving the state with 33,181 active cases, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)