Latur, May 22 (PTI) The first event of the Maharashtra government's 'shashan aplya dari' (government at your doorstep) initiative to give people the benefit of welfare schemes speedily at the tehsil level in Latur took place on Monday.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: 'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

The scheme was launched mid-May by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who had asked district officials to hold camps to ensure citizens, especially farmers, get welfare benefits and other documentation hassle-free.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Keeping Heroin, Freed After It Turns Out To Be Powder.

Latur Collector Prithviraj BP, Chief Executive Officer Abhinav Goyal and BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who took part in Monday's event in Ausa tehsil, said people should come forward and be part of the initiative so that the government's welfare schemes can reach everyone.

Among the issues that were discussed in order to provide relief to farmers were cowsheds, irrigation wells, documentation for government grants and aid, snail infestation and cures, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)