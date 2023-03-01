Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A 48-year-old hawker was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Prices of Commercial LPG Hiked by Rs 350 per Unit, Cooking Gas Rs 50 per Unit From Today in Delhi.

The incident took place on Tuesday night on Thane station road and previous enmity was suspected to be the motive behind the killing, Thane Nagar police station's senior inspector J N Ranavare said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Portion of Dargah Collapses in Bengaluru During Demolition Work; One Worker Killed (See Pics).

The victim, identified as Ravindra Pardeshi, was attacked with a chopper. He succumbed on way to hospital, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)