"Demolition work was going near Avenue road, Market circle. Two workers were involved in the work and suddenly at around 4.30 pm, one floor of the Dargah collapsed, gravely injuring both the workers," Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru said. Delhi Wall Collapse: One Dead As Church Building Wall Collapses in Shakurpur.

Karnataka | One dead, one injured after a portion of a dargah collapsed during demolition work by administration near Avenue road, Market circle in Bengaluru. Two workers were working there. They were badly injured & were taken to hospital: Laxman B. Nimbargi, DCP West Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gUQYTWtkVk — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

"One Azar ul Haq succumbed to injuries in the hospital and the other person is under treatment," he added. Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

