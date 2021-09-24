Palghar, Sep 24 (PTI) Indian made foreign liquor worth Rs 44.16 lakh was seized in the early hours of Friday from a container parked on Manor-Jawhar road in Palghar's Vikramgad taluka, a state excise official said.

The IMFL stock was for sale in Goa but had been illegally diverted to Maharashtra, he said.

Another stock of IMFL worth Rs 51,700 meant for sale in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was also seized, he said.

