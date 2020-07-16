Pune, Jul 16 (PTI) The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch has busted an interstate arms racket and arrested 15 persons and seized 42 pistols, an official said on Thursday.

The probe began in March, when the police arrested two persons and seized six pistols and 15 rounds, senior inspector Mohan Shinde said.

Further investigations revealed that weapons were being smuggled by some accused from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the official said.

"We sent our teams to different parts of the states and arrested 15 persons and recovered 42 pistols and 66 rounds," he added.

