Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) The Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashwini Jagtap, who won bypolls recently from Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, respectively, on Thursday took oath as MLAs in the Assembly.

Also Read | Rajasthan: SHO Suffers Heart Attack While on Duty in Jaipur, Dies.

They were administered the oath by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Veteran Actor's Artistic Creations, Performances Will Always Be Remembered, Says Amit Shah.

While Jagtap bowed before the opposition and treasury benches after taking oath, Dhangekar, whose win ended the BJP's 28-year-old stranglehold on Kasba Peth seat, was welcomed by the opposition legislators with thumping of benches.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad in Pune district were necessitated due to deaths of BJP MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak.

Voting took place on February 26 and results were declared on March 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)