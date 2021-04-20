Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) Four inmates of Adharwadi jail in Kalyan in Thane district have been booked for allegedly hatching a plan to escape from the facility, police said on Tuesday.

During routine inspection of the jail complex on April 17, officials found a bed sheet in the toilet and metal handles of oil cans and wire configured to allow a person to escape by scaling the walls, an official said.

Jail authorities filed a case with Khadakpada police station under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC against four inmates and further probe was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)