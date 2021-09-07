Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Jewellery worth over Rs one crore was allegedly stolen from the office of a charitable trust located at Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Earbuds To Be Launched in India on September 8, 2021.

The gold ornaments weighing 2.79 kg were stolen recently from the office of the trust which provides interest-free loans to members of a minority community, the official said quoting the FIR.

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime To Go on Sale Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

He said the stolen jewellery belongs to the people who mortgaged the valuables for the loan.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)