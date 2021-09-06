Xiaomi India recently launched the Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in the country. The budget smartphone comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. While the base variant is priced at Rs 12,499, the 6GB +128GB model costs Rs 14,499. The latest offering in the Redmi series will be available for purchase tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Homes and retail stores. The handset will be available in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours. New Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 Processor Under Works, To Succeed Mi 11X: Report.

The main highlights of the Redmi 10 Prime are a 90Hz display, 50MP quad cameras, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 8MP selfie shooter, 6000mAh battery and more. As a part of the launch offer, the handset will get an instant discount of up to Rs 750 on purchases made via HDFC Bank card or on EMI transactions.

Redmi 10 Prime Sale on September 7, 2021 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

As for specifications, the affordable smartphone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Redmi's latest offering draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that is paired with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The chipset is clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Additionally, it also supports RAM expansion for up to 2GB that enhances user experience by employing built-in storage.

🚨First sale tomorrow at 12PM🚨#Redmi10Prime the #AllRoundSuperstar will bring the spotlight on you! Here's how⬇️ 📷50MP AI Quad Cam 🔋 6000mAh with 9W Reverse 🚀@MediaTek Helio G88 Processor ✨Extendable RAM up to 2GB 🎮 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Ratehttps://t.co/s1fPcKg8qR pic.twitter.com/Ec5wre7QDI — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 6, 2021

Coming to the camera department, the Redmi 10 Prime gets a quad rear camera module housing a 50MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and two 2MP shooters for macro and depth. The front camera is an 8MP shooter housed under the punch-hole notch for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support using a bundled 22.5W fast charger. The phone also supports up to 9W reverse charging. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

