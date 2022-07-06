Aurangabad, Jul 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal on Wednesday said he decided to join Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp to get development funds for his constituency Aurangabad central.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man From Bhiwandi Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping 25-Year-Old Woman in Bihar.

Jaiswal was speaking to reporters on returning to Aurangabad for the first time after the Shinde-led government came to power in the state.

Also Read | Odisha BJD MLA Angada Kanhar Clears Class 10 Board Exams at Age of 58.

"There are three bridges in Aurangabad city which are over 300 years old. I was seeking funds to get them repaired, but I wasn't allotted any. I decided to join Shinde's group to get funds for development works in my constituency," the legislator said.

Jaiswal was one of the 40 MLAs who rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and were camping in Guwahati with their leader Shinde.

"Since 2009 then Minister Ajit Pawar had promised to give me Rs 11.50 crore for work on the old bridges. When he was in Aurangabad recently, Pawar told me that he would allot funds for the bridges, but it didn't reflect in the state budget," Jaiswal alleged.

He further claimed that in the next three to four months, his constituency (Aurangabad central) will get funds of Rs 250 crore for various development works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)