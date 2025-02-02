Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): To ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami, the Kumbh Command and Control Centre is overseeing all operations for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. The centre is monitoring 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras deployed to cover both the city and the Mela area.

"To ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties during the Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami and to prevent any kind of disorder, all departments working in the MahaKumbh2025 are operating together," said the Kumbh Command and Control Centre.

In addition, the command centre is monitoring all 25 sectors of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, 30 pontoon bridges, and sensitive barricades. More than 3,000 CCTV cameras are being used to monitor both the city and the Mela area.

Earlier in the day, Prayagraj is all set to host the Amrit Snan on February 3, coinciding with Basant Panchami, as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

After a stampede incident occurred at Maha Kumbh on January 29, in which at least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured. Till now, twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

