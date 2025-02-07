India News | Maha Kumbh Experience 'supernatural and Beyond Words

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan on Friday Singh described his experience at the Maha Kumbh as "supernatural" and "beyond words," saying that the event is a living testament to India's ancient traditions and culture.

Speaking to the ANI, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Narayan Singh said, "Amazing, supernatural experience beyond words. After almost 144 years, Maha Kumbh is being held in Prayagraj. We came here this morning and it was an internally enriching experience for us. If one wants to find evidence of what India's old tradition and culture have been, then this Maha Kumbh is living proof of it..."

"Today the people of the West are ready to understand, adopt and follow the culture of the East. The arrangement where 45 crore people came for a bath is amazingly beautiful..." Narayan Singh added.

Earlier in the day, veteran actor Neena Gupta visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and expressed her awe and admiration for the grand spiritual gathering.

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor called her visit to the Kumbh Mela a "unique experience" and expressed how it had been on her wish list for years.

As of February 6, more than 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, suggests data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department.

As Maha Kumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26.The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

