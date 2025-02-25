Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh along with his family members.

The CM said that the Maha Kumbh is a reflection of our rich culture and faith in our age-old traditions.

He added that Indian culture has been prominent since ancient times, as evidenced by the annals of history.

He also wished happiness and prosperity for the people of the state. PTI/COR

