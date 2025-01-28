Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted a significant number of devotees to Prayagraj, where they come to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. As of afternoon on Tuesday, over 23.9 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, have taken a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Meanwhile, over 147.6 million people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13, as per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Also Read | China Artificial Sun: Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) Burns for Over 1,000 Seconds, 100 Million Degrees Celsius.

Ahead of the 2nd Amrit Snan tomorrow on Mauni Amavasya; over 150 million devotees take a holy dip in the first 15 days of Maha kumbh2025.

Earlier in the day, Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna hailed the Maha Kumbh as the pride of Santan and urged the people to enjoy the festival and focus on internal purity.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh Gears Up for 10 Crore Devotees on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Speaking to ANI, Balkrishna said, "Maha Kumbh is a pride of Sanatan. With holy dip at Triveni, we pray for happiness and to get rid of worldly and transcendental sorrow. All should enjoy this festival and should focus on internal purity."

Tomorrow is Mauni Amavasya, which is the day of the Second Shahi Snan. Over 80 to 100 million people are expected to attend the event. Other key bathing dates of the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

A devotee who came to Maha Kumbh said that despite the huge crowd, there was no stampede-like situation.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Rooted in Sanatan Dharma, the event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)