Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar praised and congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the seamless arrangements at the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025. He commended both the central government and the Uttar Pradesh administration for their efforts in ensuring a smooth experience for the millions of devotees participating in the religious event.

"We are here in Prayagraj. All the arrangements have been made so smoothly by the central government and the Uttar Pradesh administration... Lakhs of devotees are doing their devotion, their worship here..." said spiritual leader Shankar.

Also Read | Traffic Challan Scam in Bengaluru: Man Loses INR 70,000 After Clicking on Malicious APK File, Here's How the Fraud Unfolded.

He further added, "Here both the administration and the government are protecting the religion... I congratulate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; due to his devotion and hard work, this work has been done smoothly..."

Meanwhile, all departments working in the Maha Kumbh 2025 are operating from the Kumbh Command and Control Centre to ensure a smooth experience for devotees during the Amrit Snan on Vasant Panchami. The centre monitors 25 sectors, 30 pontoon bridges, and barricades, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras monitoring the city and Mela area.

Also Read | Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens for Public Viewing; People Can Now Visit President's Garden 6 Days a Week.

On the occasion of faith and devotion, more than 36.1 million devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday, according to an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

As of February 2, over 11.2 million devotees have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13.

The number of Kalpwasis, who are observing month-long spiritual austerities, has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

Police conduct a flag march ahead of Basant Panchami 'Amrit snan.'.

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)