Palghar, Apr 21 (PTI) A leopard was run over by a train between Bhiwandi in Thane district and Vasai in Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place between 3am and 4am on the Diva-Vasai route and the carcass was sent for post mortem to forest authorities in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he said.

"The 3-year-old leopard was once trapped on January 20 last year. As per the post mortem report, it died of severe blood loss and hypovolemic shock after both its hind legs got severed in the accident," the official informed.

