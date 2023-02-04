Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 81,37,199, the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, Maharashtra logged nine COVID-19 cases and no death due to the viral infection.

As per the report, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of seven cases, followed by six from the Pune circle, three from the Nashik circle, and one each from the Akola circle and Aurangabad circle.

The cumulative number of recoveries rose to 79,88,693 with nine patients being discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours, leaving the state with 85 active cases.

At 32, the highest number of active cases are in the Pune district, followed by 14 in the Mumbai district and eight in Thane.

With 9,259 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the overall tally of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,62,91,437.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

According to the health department, 7,36,630 passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports. Of these, RT-PCR tests of 16,576 passengers were conducted and 29 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, seven are from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,199; fresh cases:18; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,693; active cases 85; total tests: 8,62,91,437.

