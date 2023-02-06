Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday logged only one COVID-19 case, the lowest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, while no fresh fatality was reported.

Also Read | Hindenburg-Adani Group Row: Congress Protests in Maharashtra, Seeks Probe Into LIC-SBI's Adani Group Investments.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 81,37,212. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, as per the health department bulletin.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Tribal Woman Looking for Job Gangraped by Three Men in Gwalior.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stood at 98.17 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

With nine patients recovering from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recoveries went up to 79,88,713, leaving the state with 78 active cases.

Since December 24, when the health department started screening travellers coming to Maharashtra from overseas in the wake of a spike in cases in some countries, 7,75,100 international passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports, the bulletin said.

Of them,17,403 passengers were subjected to RT-PCR tests and 29 positive swab samples were sent for genome sequencing, it said.

All positive samples are referred for WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing).

Among the 29 patients, 15 are from Maharashtra -- seven from Mumbai, four from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana, as per the bulletin.

A total of 2,970 tests were conducted in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,63,01,862.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 1; fresh fatalities; nil, active cases: 78; tests: 2,970.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)