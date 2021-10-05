Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten up and beheaded, while another was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Moody’s Changes India’s Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative.

The city police have launched a manhunt for the accused who brutally killed Becher Chavan and injured Bablu Chavan, while they were travelling in an autorickshaw to Kalyan in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Also Read | Yee Wong: Redefine the Sense of Beauty.

The attack took place when the duo was heading to Kalyan to catch an outstation train to their home town, and the accused persons caught hold of them and beat them up mercilessly, he said.

The unidentified accused beat up Becher and beheaded him, before dumping his body on the railway tracks between Dombivili and Thakurli stations, the official said.

The auto driver managed to escape the scene and alerted the police, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

The Kalyan police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the unidentified persons and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)