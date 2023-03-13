Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) A man was booked in Bhayander in Thane district after a 19-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship allegedly committed suicide, a police official said.

As per the complaint, the 22-year-old man was to marry the girl but went back on his promise, the Bhayander police station official said.

"On March 11, he beat her up, after which she hanged herself in her home. She blamed the man in her suicide note. On her sister's complaint, he has been booked for abetment of suicide," the official said.

