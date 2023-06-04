Palghar, Jun 4: An unidentified miscreant broke into the ATM of a nationalised bank and decamped with Rs 20 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at an ATM kiosk in Gulani Naka of Vasai in the morning, an official said. Pune Man Tries To Steal Cash From ATM For Buying Pistol to Take Revenge Against Youth Who Slapped Him, Arrested.

An unidentified man entered the ATM kiosk, broke open the machine using some tools and decamped with cash worth Rs 20 lakh, he said. Delhi: Thief Attempts to Rob ATM by Masking CCTV, Nabbed by Cops in Burari.

A CCTV footage from the area shows the accused sporting a red scarf and wearing a mask, the official said, adding that a case has been registered with Valiv police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)