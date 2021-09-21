Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) A passenger was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with 11 bullets in his baggage at the Pune airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

The passenger, who was travelling from Pune to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, owned a licensed pistol, which he left at home, but had mistakenly taken the bullets along in his bag, an official from the Airport police station said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Couple Blessed With Twin Daughters on the Same Day They Lost Twin Daughters in Godavari Boat Mishap.

"The passenger runs a security agency in Bhosari and was travelling to Prayagraj. He has a valid arms licence and had mistakenly carried the bullets in the bag," the senior official said.

While scanning the bags, CISF personnel found 11 bullets the passenger's bag and handed him over to the police, he said, adding that the police allowed the man to leave after giving him a notice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)