Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A district court on Tuesday convicted a 19-year-old man and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour in Navi Mumbai.

Additional sessions judge Rajesh S Gupta convicted Raja Malkansingh Kalawant and fined him Rs 5,000 after finding him guilty under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

The prosecution led by additional public prosecutor (APP) Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the accused was living in the same building as the victim Roshan Rajkumar Singh (18) in Kopar Khairane.

In February 2018, the accused had stabbed the victim over some dispute and the boy was rushed to a hospital with severe wounds, Hiwrale said.

After hearing the submission, the judge convicted the accused and also ordered that Rs 4,000 from the fine amount be given to the victim as compensation, the APP said.

