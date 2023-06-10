Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) The police on Saturday arrested a man from Maharashtra's Sangli for allegedly putting up an objectionable post on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior politicians, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Court Acquits Noor Mohammad Accused of Rioting and Unlawful Assembly in 2020 Riots Case; Pulls Up Police for False Claims.

Based on a complaint lodged by an activist from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Naupada police in Thane registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy Update: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm To Intensify Further, Says IMD.

The accused had allegedly posted objectionable matter on social media against Fadnavis, Kalyan MP Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant and other senior politicians, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)