Thane, Jul 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed after his car rammed into a road divider and then hit a tree in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The accident took place around midnight in Teen Hath Naka area of the city when the man was travelling with some family members in the car.

Also Read | Photos of Main Accused in Kanpur Encounter Vikas Dubey, Put Up at Unnao Toll Plaza: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

He apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the car rammed into the road divider and then hit a tree on the roadside, an official from Naupada police station said.

The man received severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said, adding that the other family members escaped unhurt.

Also Read | Coronavirus Tally in India Inches Closer to 7 Lakh Cases, Country Becomes 3rd Worst-Hit Nation, Death Toll at 19,693.

Eyewitnesses said a police officer tried to stop three ambulances passing by, but in vain.

An ambulance arrived at the spot after about an hour of the accident, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kalpesh Gaikwad, the official said.

The Naupada police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added. PTI COR GK GK 07060953 NNNNts and was quickly shared thousands of times. It drew wide praise and some criticism online from commenters.

Some commenters offered to “happily take” season tickets from anyone who was offended by the video. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)