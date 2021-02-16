Chandrapur, Feb 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed by a leopard in Durgapur open-cast mine area under Chandrapur forest range, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night and the deceased has been identified as Naresh Sonavane, he said.

Camera traps have been set up to identify the leopard, he said, adding that it was the second such incident within a month in Durgapur, which falls in the buffer zone of Tadoba reserve.

