Nagpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A 51-year-old man was allegedly murdered near Gumthala village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra over an illicit relationship, police said on Friday.

The accused in the case has been arrested, they said.

The semi-decomposed body of the victim, identified as Vasantrao Pusadkar, was found near a nullah in the village on Wednesday, they said.

"He worked as a farm labourer in someone else's farm in Nagpur. On Sunday, he went to the field for work. Two days later, the farm owner went there to supervise the borewell work, but did not find Pusadkar," a police official said.

"The owner then went to his house and enquired about him. But Pusadkar's wife told him that he has not returned home since Sunday," he said.

After that, a missing person's complaint was lodged at Kalmeshwar police station.

"However, on Wednesday, the body of Pusadkar was found and acting on a tip-off, police arrested Raisingh Bhagirath Mewada (45) for the murder," the official said.

During his interrogation, the accused admitted that he killed Pusadkar as he was in illicit relationship with his wife.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered.

