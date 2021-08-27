Latur, Aug 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother in Latur in Maharashtra over money received in a Central government scheme, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Abducts 20-Year-Old Brother-in-Law, Keeps Him Hostage To Get Angry Wife Home in Bhind.

Vaijnath Sudake bludgeoned his brother Nagnath (28) to death with a stick in Kasar Jawala village after the two fought over Rs 2,000 that had been deposited in the bank account of the former as part of the Central government scheme, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Indira Gandhi, Former Prime Minister, Worshipped Like Goddess in Padliya Village.

"Nagnath, an alcoholic, wanted Rs 1,000 from this amount but Vaijnath said he would give the money to the former's wife. After an argument on Tuesday, Vaijnath hit Nagnath, who died in hospital a day later. He has been arrested," the Gategoan police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)