Bhopal, August 27: In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh kidnapped his brother-in-law and kept him hostage to get his angry wife back home. Reports inform that the act of kidnapping took place in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. According to a report by TOI, the incident was reported on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Indel Singh. He had a heated argument with his wife after which she left his house to live with her parents. Police have registered a case and efforts are underway to arrest the accused. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Nine-Month-Old Baby Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Khurja.

The incident came to light after Shivam Chouhan, the 20-year-old victim, lodged an FIR against the accused, who is a resident of Lahar area. The accused tried ways and means to get her back home and at last resorted to kidnapping his brother-in-law. The report informs that when Shivam was on his way to Jalon on a motorbike with his two friends, the accused attacked them with a cane. The trio fell from their vehicle and sustained injuries. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Sexually Harasses His Daughter in Bhopal; Arrested.

According to details by Police, the accused took Shivam to nearby farmland with the help of his friends and asked him to call to his sister. The man threatened his wife that he won't release her brother until she returns home. Police said that teh accused kept Shivam hostage for more than four hours. Meanwhile, Shivam’s friend informed the police. Soon after, cops reached the spot, but Indel had fled from the spot.

