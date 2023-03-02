Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old friend after a quarrel between them over some issue in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Cabinet Nod to Procurement of 70 Trainer Aircraft, Three Cadet Training Ships.

The two consumed liquor late Wednesday night near the gate of a housing complex in Ulhasnagar township.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Rejects ‘Love Jihad’ Claim While Granting Pre-Arrest Bail, Says ‘Interfaith Relations Can’t Have Religious Angle by Default’.

They had a fight over some issue following which the accused, Ajay Chavan (24), allegedly hit his friend Niranjan in the abdomen with a bamboo stick, an official from Ulhasnagar's central police station said.

The victim collapsed and died on the spot, he said.

The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)