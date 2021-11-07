Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) A teen was stabbed and injured allegedly by his uncle during a quarrel over bursting Diwali firecrackers in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Mohit Sachdeo (19) was bursting crackers in Housing Board Colony area at around 11pm on Saturday and his uncle Nandanlal Sachdeo (45) raised an objection, an official said.

An argument ensued during which Nandanlal stabbed and injured Mohit with a kitchen knife, the Jaripatka police station official said.

