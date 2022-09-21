Gondia, Sep 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was suspected to have been killed by a tiger in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said.

Vinay Khagen Mandal (45), resident of Arunnagar in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, went into the forest on Tuesday and did not return, he said.

His half-eaten body was body on Wednesday in the Lakhandur forest range along with tiger pugmarks nearby, the official said.

Further probe was on, he said.

