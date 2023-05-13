Palghar, May 13 (PTI) A man on the run for the last five years in connection with a murder case in Tamil Nadu was nabbed from Vasai in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Raghu Dudai Mandal is accused of killing his co-worker in a factory in Chennai when the latter was asleep in his room over a petty issue in September 2018.

He was traced in the limits of Valiv in Vasai and nabbed by the crime detection unit of the local police on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered against Mandal, who hails from Bihar, by Kelambakkam police in Chennai.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Police had tracked down Mandal to his native village in Bihar but he managed to give them a slip.

He was tracked down to Vasai after Tamil Nadu Police received a tip-off and informed their counterparts in Maharashtra, the police officer said.

