Aurangabad, Oct 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Marathwada has created a fuel-efficient trailer with a capacity to carry goods weighing up to 40 tonnes if attached to a tractor.

Also Read | ISRO Enters Into Commercial Launch Market by Successfully Placing 36 'OneWeb' Satellites Into Orbit.

While trailers attached to tractors usually have two wheels and can carry 25 tonnes, Akshay Chavan has invented a four-wheeler trailer that uses a tractor's energy and can carry weight of up to 40 tonnes.

Also Read | Anand Manani Dies: Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Passes Away at 56 After Severe Illness.

Talking to PTI, Chavan, a resident of Dongaon, said he was working as a tractor driver when he came up with an idea of making a self-drive trailer that can run on a tractor's energy, consume less fuel and carry more weight.

Chavan, who has studied only up to Class 12, worked on building a prototype over a period of two years and even took a loan of Rs 5 lakh for the project.

Chavan's efforts paid off after his product bagged a prize of Rs 25,000 in the recently held “Startup Yatra” conducted by the Maharashtra government in Jalna district.

“The energy generated from the tractor is shared to the trailer and it helps in moving the load. The trailer's brakes are attached to the brakes of the tractor. An ordinary trailer does not have this feature,” he said.

This makes the vehicle more efficient and helps it carry more weight, he said.

“An ordinary trailer can carry 25 tonnes, whereas my invention has a capacity to carry 40 tonnes on any type of road. One needs to make two trips or use two trolleys to carry that kind of weight, but this self-drive trailer can do it in one go and in turn save fuel,” Chavan said.

The young inventor said he has been approaching various departments to start commercial production of the trailer.

Ritesh Mishra, the director of Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), said, “The first prototype model is ready. We are working to ensure that this product gets necessary permissions for further production.”

The product bagged a prize in the state government's Startup Yatra. The state government should help nurture such talented youngsters, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)