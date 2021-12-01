Palghar, Dec 1 (PTI) Palghar district of Maharashtra experienced two mild tremors on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to the tremors that hit in the span of 15 minutes, said Vivekanand Kadam, the chief of the District Disaster Cell.

A tremor of 4.0 magnitude was experienced at 3.43 pm, while the second one of 3.9 magnitude was felt at 3.57 pm, he said.

Dahanu and Talasari talukas have been experiencing tremors since 2018 and more than 270 tremors of varying intensity have been felt so far, causing damages to houses in some cases.

Tremors are experienced in the villages of Dhundalwadi, Zai, Bordi, Dahanu, Dhakti Dahanu and Dapchari, with Dhundalwadi being the epicentre and having experienced the maximum of tremors.

