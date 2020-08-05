Aurangabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Seven Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists were detained by the CIDCO police for allegedly gathering to perform a puja in TV Centre area of Aurangabad city on Wednesday, police said.

A video of the detention that took place in the afternoon hours went viral on social media.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh Sanctions Scholarships to 38 Children of Martyrs Who Laid Their Lives in Terrorist Related Incidents.

At least seven MNS activists, including district president Suhas Dashrathe, had gathered to perform a puja to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, inspector Ashok Giri of CIDCO police station said.

They were detained for a few hours, as the gathering was not permitted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Also Read | Goa | All Passengers Arriving in The State Are Required to go For 14 Days of Home Quarantine For 14 Days: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)