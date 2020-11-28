Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old MPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, police said on Saturday.

Mahesh Laxman Jhore hanged himself from the ceiling of his house at Korle Shakar Wadi in Lanja taluka of the district on Thursday afternoon, an official from Lanja police station said.

Also Read | MAH CET Results 2020 Declared: Check Scores of BSc-B.Ed, MA, B.Ed and Other Entrance Exams at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Jhore was alone at home at the time and his body was spotted by a passerby, who alerted the police, the official said, adding a suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

According to the deceased's family, he was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and was upset and stressed that the exams were getting postponed, he said.

Also Read | EPFO Extends Last Date of Submission of Life Certificate; Pensioners Drawing Pension Under EPS 1995 Can Submit Jeevan Praman Patra Till February 28, 2021.

The matter is being probed to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)