Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) With a single-day addition of 5,813 COVID-19 cases, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 2,99,849 on Thursday, an official said.

Apart from this, the district also recorded 74 casualties during the day that raised the toll to 6,034, the official said.

At least 4,634 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,32,705, he said, adding that the district is now left with 61,110 active cases.

With 22,575 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 19,17,546, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)