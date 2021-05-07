Nagpur, May 7 (PTI) At least 4,306 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 79 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district reached 4,42,144 and the toll rose to 7,988, the official said.

As many as 6,526 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,71,858, he said, adding that the district is currently left with 62,298 active cases.

With the addition of 22,298 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count Nagpur reached 24,23,237, the official said.

