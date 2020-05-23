India News | Maha: Nagpur Sizzles at Season-high 46.5 Degree Celsius

Nagpur, May 23 (PTI)Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the season's highest temperature at 46.5 degree Celsius, an India Meteorological Department official said.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology ML Sahu told PTI Nagpur was followed by Akola which recorded 46 degree Celsius, Amravati 45.6, Chandrapur 45.6, Wardha 45.5, Gondia 45.4, Brahmpuri 44.1, Gadchiroli 44, Buldhana 43 and Washim 42.6 degree Celsius.

Also Read | Patanjali Not Given Permission to Start Trial of Ayurvedic Medicine on COVID-19 Patients, Indore Administration Issues Clarification.

"A heat wave condition is prevailing in Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gondia," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)