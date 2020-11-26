Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,10,332, after 452 persons tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official.

The district also recorded eight casualties, which took the toll to 3,628, the official said.

Also Read | Air India Allows No-Show Waiver, One Free Reschedule to Passengers Unable to Reach Delhi Airport Today Due to Traffic Chaos.

Of the casualties reported so far, 2,515 were from Nagpur city alone, while 1,113 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

As many as 158 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 1,01,889 in the district, the official said.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Had Boiled Veggies, I Had Missi Roti with Dahi, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

There are currently 4,815 patients undergoing treatment for the infection in the districts, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)