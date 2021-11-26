Nashik, Nov 26 (PTI) With the addition of 34 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,12,192 on Friday, an official said.

At least 37 patients were discharged from hospitals, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries reached 4,03,017 and the toll stood at 8,718, he said.

Of the total number cases reported so far, 2,31,984 were from Nashik city, 1,57,604 from other parts of the district, 12,688 from Malegaon and 6,000 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

As many as 28,46,037 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,251 were tested on Friday.

