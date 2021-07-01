Nashik, Jul 1 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 and five casualties that took the tally of infections to 3,94,615 and toll to 8,354, an official said.

Of the latest casualties, one was reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area, while four were from other parts of the district, the official said.

So far, 356 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 3,883 in the NMC limits and 3,989 in other parts of the district, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,26,640 were from Nashik city, 1,50,020 from other parts of the district, 12,534 from Malegaon and 5,421 were patients from outside the district seeking treatment here, he said.

At least 184 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,83,818, the official said.

As many as 19,82,640 swabs have been tested till date, of which 9,567 were tested during the day, he added.

