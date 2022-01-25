Nashik, Jan 25 (PTI) As many as 2,944 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 4,54,632, an official said.

At least 1,912 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 4,27,830 and toll to 8,785, he said.

The district is currently left with 18,017 active cases, the official said.

As per the official data, of the total number of cases reported so far in the district, 2,60,439 were from Nashik city, 1,69,070 from other parts of the district, 13,536 from Malegaon and 7,671 patients were from outside the district.

