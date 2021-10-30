Nashik, Oct 30 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,10,815, after 43 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said.

As many as 48 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,01,506 and toll to 8,679, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, 2,31,277 were from Nashik city, 1,57,010 from other parts of the district, 12,675 from Malegaon and 5,937 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 27,35,688 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,587 were examined on Saturday.

